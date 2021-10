SC to hear petition for cancelling #NEETUG2021 due to malpractice; students demand #FAIRNEET

Supreme Court will hear a petition on Monday seeking cancellation of NEET UG 2021 exams and fresh exams for NEET UG in the wake of reports about paper-leak.

The plea was filed in the Supreme Court by NEET-UG aspirants, seeking the cancellation of the examination, which was held on September 12. Citing instances of cheating, malpractices, impersonation and leaking of test papers, the plea sought to conduct a fresh examination.

Several NEET-UG aspirants, who moved the top court, sought directions for conducting a fresh exam and stay on the declaration of results NEET-UG 2021 till the current plea is disposed of.

The plea sought directions to the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency and National Medical Commission to enhance the standard of Security protocols including biometric verification of candidates, use of jammers to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner.

It further sought directions to the CBI and Director General of Police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to submit a fact-finding report before the apex court within a week with all relevant information and documents as well as the findings regarding the alleged malpractices in NEET-UG 2021.

The plea said that even if when students benefits illegally, it would amount to grave injustice.

On September 12, on the day of the examination, the Rajasthan Police had arrested eight people, in which a girl, a NEET aspirant, was caught along with seven others who were helping her in cheating.

The CBI had recently found that a Nagpur-based consultancy was offering proxies to appear in place of candidates for the NEET UG 2021 exam. According to the CBI, the consultancy was charging upto Rs 50 lakh per candidate.

The Varanasi Police also caught an alleged mastermind of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) solver gang, which would sit for the NEET examination in place of the original candidates and help them pass the examination.

Ahead of the hearing, students across India are taking to social media to urge Supreme Court to rule in favour of the plea.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:33 AM IST