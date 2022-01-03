e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:47 PM IST

Savitribai Phule birth anniversary: Netizens pay tribute to the pioneer of female education

#TeachersDay got to trend on Twitter acknowledging Phule's contribution towards female education.
FPJ Web Desk
Maha govt to observe birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule on January 3 as 'Savitri Utsav' every year | Photo credits: Culture India

Maha govt to observe birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule on January 3 as 'Savitri Utsav' every year | Photo credits: Culture India

Advertisement

Savitribai Phule is known for pioneering the women’s rights movement in India way before it became the norm. She started the first-ever school for women Pune in 1848. In her fight for education for women, she was assisted by her husband Jyotirao Phule. She had faced social boycott during that time for advocating for women’s education.

Today, marks her birth anniversary. On this day, several netizens have taken to remember Mrs. Phule and her noteworthy contributions towards female education in India.

"My homage to champion of women's rights, social reformer & educationist Smt Savitribai Phule Ji on her jayanti. Regarded as the mother of Indian feminism, she along with Mahatma Phule Ji founded India's first school for girls in Pune," wrote Union Minster Hardeep Singh Puri.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Bhalchandra Mungekar tweeted, "On the occasion of her birthday, i pay my humble tribute to Fatima Shaikh, the trusted teacher colleague of Savitribai Phule in her mission of educating women in India."

Advertisement

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Savitribai Phule birth anniversary: Remembering the oldest flagbearer of feminism in India Savitribai Phule birth anniversary: Remembering the oldest flagbearer of feminism in India

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:47 PM IST
Advertisement