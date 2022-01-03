Savitribai Phule birth anniversary: Netizens pay tribute to the pioneer of female education

Savitribai Phule is known for pioneering the women’s rights movement in India way before it became the norm. She started the first-ever school for women Pune in 1848. In her fight for education for women, she was assisted by her husband Jyotirao Phule. She had faced social boycott during that time for advocating for women’s education.

Today, marks her birth anniversary. On this day, several netizens have taken to remember Mrs. Phule and her noteworthy contributions towards female education in India.

"My homage to champion of women's rights, social reformer & educationist Smt Savitribai Phule Ji on her jayanti. Regarded as the mother of Indian feminism, she along with Mahatma Phule Ji founded India's first school for girls in Pune," wrote Union Minster Hardeep Singh Puri.

My homage to champion of women's rights, social reformer & educationist Smt Savitribai Phule Ji on her jayanti.

Regarded as the mother of Indian feminism, she along with Mahatma Phule Ji founded India's first school for girls in Pune. pic.twitter.com/6j4a44TBjS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 3, 2022

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Bhalchandra Mungekar tweeted, "On the occasion of her birthday, i pay my humble tribute to Fatima Shaikh, the trusted teacher colleague of Savitribai Phule in her mission of educating women in India."



Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Happy Birthday Maa Savitri Bai Phule 🎂💐🙏 :- The people of India will gather on 3rd January to celebrate National Teachers Day and the values of Equality, Liberty and Justice that that Savitribai Phule fought for all her life. #NationalTeachersDay3Jan pic.twitter.com/dVimHmNVsO — Rahulraj Bhalekar (@RahulrajBhalek2) January 3, 2022

Advertisement

Savitribai played a pivotal role in women's education and empowerment.



We are here because of you Savitrimaai 🙏🙏🙏#SavitribaiPhule #NationalTeachersDay3Jan #सावित्रीबाईफुले_जयंती_की_बधाई

pic.twitter.com/xLwRvbHCQV — Divya Ambedkar (@divyarnc51) January 3, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Savitribai Phule wrote many poems against discrimination and advised people to get educated. Savitribai Phule was the first Shudra women, in fact, the first Indian woman whose poems got noticed in the British empire. #NationalTeachersDay3Jan @TeachersDay3Jan pic.twitter.com/QaPia4zNoZ — Ayushi khobragade (@Aayushikho11) January 2, 2022

Savitribai Phule is the first women teacher of india. We salute our national teacher.Happy National Teachers day..#NationalTeachersDay3Jan pic.twitter.com/gzIDrx30wQ — krishnasoni (@krishna1soni) January 3, 2022

The people of India will gather on 3rd January to celebrate National Teachers Day and the values of Equality, Liberty and Justice that that Savitribai Phule fought for all her life. #NationalTeachersDay3Jan @TeachersDay3Jan pic.twitter.com/gz2HoUXQFd — Krunal Ganvir 🇮🇳 (@GanvirKrunal) January 2, 2022

“We shall overcome and success will be ours in the future.The future belongs to us”– Savitribai Phule. #SavitriBaiPhuleJayanti @KotwalMeena @Profdilipmandal pic.twitter.com/0UyqCe5iD7 — Manjit Yadav (@Manjit33) January 3, 2022

"Awake, Arise And Educate

Smash Traditions - Liberate"



Remembering Savitribai Phule! The first Female teacher of Modern India&the mother of Indian Feminism!



The woman on whom cow dung&garbage was thrown, still SHE continued to teach girls! Without her,there is no Dalit History! pic.twitter.com/GF8BUUWAIu — Mannu (@mannu040) January 3, 2022

"Awake, Arise And Educate

Smash Traditions - Liberate"



Remembering Savitribai Phule! The first Female teacher of Modern India&the mother of Indian Feminism!



The woman on whom cow dung&garbage was thrown, still SHE continued to teach girls! Without her,there is no Dalit History! pic.twitter.com/GF8BUUWAIu — Mannu (@mannu040) January 3, 2022

ALSO READ Savitribai Phule birth anniversary: Remembering the oldest flagbearer of feminism in India

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:47 PM IST