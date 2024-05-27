Saree-Clad Woman Grooves To Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Pushpa' Moves, Video Goes Viral

Saree-Clad Woman On 'Pushpa Pushpa' | Instagram

The internet is busy creating reels on the popular song 'Pushpa Pushpa' which comes from the upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rule,' the sequel of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise.' There are thousands of dance reels on this song that have surfaced on social media. Of them all, here's a video of a saree-clad woman recreating the hook steps which is going viral on Instagram.

Watch video

Woman performs 'Pushpa Pushpa' hook steps

The video shows the woman dressed in a yellow saree and a shiny red blouse as she nails the iconic steps of the energetic number. Vibing to Allu Arjun's dance moves, identified as Sneha Savita recreates the steps in her desi adah. The dancer is seen performing the popular dances steps displayed in the original song video.

Initially, Sneha extends her leg to perform the signature shoe-dropping step. Posing on the camera, she does some foot twists and drops off her shoe, similar to the iconic scene from the dance. Later, she keeps her hands wide open to enjoy some grooves. Seconds later, she turns around to sign off her show.

Video goes viral

The dancer's reel is going viral on Instagram since she posted it there this month. It has gathered four million views on the platform and attracted more than a lakh views. As netizens watched the clip, they were impressed the woman's recreation of the ace actor's dance. They praised her dance performance in the comments section. "Pushpa Girl On fire," wrote netizens.