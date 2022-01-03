e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Sania Mirza posts sailor snap, netizens compare her looks with Sunny Leone

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Advertisement

If you are an active Instagram user and follow sports stars, then it's hard to miss the Tennis ace Sania Mirza's posts. She is popular among netizens for constantly uploading gorgeous photographs on social media from time to time.

Monday morning, the 35-year-old sports lady took to her official Instagram handle and shared a sailor snap. She was seen posing on a ship with her cool sun-goggles, no sooner to steal the attention of fans and followers to get her compared with the former pornographic actress Sunny Leone.

"Aye aye sailor," the post was captioned. An Internet user commented to strike the uncanny resemblance with Sunny Leone and wrote, "Is photo me to sunny leone lag rahi ho (in this photo you look like sunny leone)."

Take a look at the post, right here:

Here's some reactions, take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Sania Mirza asks Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna to try Jugnu challenge Watch video: Sania Mirza asks Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna to try Jugnu challenge

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Advertisement