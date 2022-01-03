Sania Mirza posts sailor snap, netizens compare her looks with Sunny Leone

If you are an active Instagram user and follow sports stars, then it's hard to miss the Tennis ace Sania Mirza's posts. She is popular among netizens for constantly uploading gorgeous photographs on social media from time to time.

Monday morning, the 35-year-old sports lady took to her official Instagram handle and shared a sailor snap. She was seen posing on a ship with her cool sun-goggles, no sooner to steal the attention of fans and followers to get her compared with the former pornographic actress Sunny Leone.

"Aye aye sailor," the post was captioned. An Internet user commented to strike the uncanny resemblance with Sunny Leone and wrote, "Is photo me to sunny leone lag rahi ho (in this photo you look like sunny leone)."

Take a look at the post, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Here's some reactions, take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:34 PM IST