Memes Surface As Sam Altman Returns To OpenAI After Leaving Internet Confused Over His Job Shuffle

Sam Altman Job Memes |

X users have had a meme fest over Sam Altman's job confusion. In a recent update, they learned that the co-founder of OpenAI who was sacked from his CEO role and later welcomed to Microsoft has been reinstalled to his former position. Netizens flooded memes on social media after knowing that Sam Altman is back as the CEO of OpenAI, the platform which developed ChatGPT.

Check memes

BREAKING:



Sam Altman back as CEO of OpenAI pic.twitter.com/Awolih0YnG — Jasper™ (@OchiengJasper) November 22, 2023

Netizens react on Sam Altman's dramatic job shuffle

People purportedly called Sam Altman's job shuffle a filmy drama while reacting to the confusion about his association with top companies, Microsoft and OpenAI. After being sacked from OpenAI, earlier this November, he was reported to team up with Satya Nadella by joining Microsoft.

However, in another update, Sam was said to return to his former company itself, making all the drama and confusion null and void. This resulted in people wondering why so much of a buzz was created around the entrepreneur if he were to rejoin the same firm one day and continue as if nothing had never changed around him. People reacted to the scenario in a hilarious way.

Sam Altman is back to OpenAI .... Hmm end of the dramatic series — Emmylex (@EmmylexAfeks) November 22, 2023

Sam Altman welcomed by netizens

A few X users gave a positive feedback to Sam Altman's return and expressed it to be a good decision. They shared funny and welcoming memes to mark the co-founder and CEO's return to the AI research company.

NEWS: @sama Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO👏👏👏 — Wikiblockchain.lens (💙,🧡)🐐❤️ Memecoin (@Wikiblockchain1) November 22, 2023