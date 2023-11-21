 X Users Trigger Meme Fest After Microsoft Welcomes Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Onboard
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, recently announced welcoming Sam onboard. The scenario has attracted reactions from netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
X Users Trigger Meme Fest After Microsoft Welcomes Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Onboard

X users triggered a meme fest on social media after learning about former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joining Microsoft, days after he was sacked from the previous workplace. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, recently announced welcoming Sam onboard. The scenario has attracted reactions from netizens. Check posts here:

Sam Altman ends term with OpenAI

On November 17, Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of the company behind ChatGPT (OpenAI) left its board with immediate effect. In a sudden firing, Sam was sacked from his job,leaving co-workers shocked and wanting to stand by his side. In a letter, they expressed their will to quit if the workplace didn't not replace its board.

Former OpenAI CEO to join Microsoft

Satya Nadella said on Monday that the just-ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners," Nadella posted on X.

Sam Altman opens up

On teaming up with Microsoft, Sam Altman laid down the top priority for Satya Nadella and him to ensure that Open AI continues to thrive, trusting the partnership of the two platforms.

"Satya and my top priority remains to ensure OpenAI continues to thrive. We are committed to fully providing continuity of operations to our partners and customers. The OpenAI/Microsoft partnership makes this very doable," Sam said on X.

article-image

