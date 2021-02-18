Sachin Baby or Sachin's Baby? Check Twitter's confusion and memes

The IPL Auction 2021 has been a crazy storm but is now running smoothly. We saw Chris Morris becoming the most expensive bid in the history of IPL and a fierce fight for Glenn Maxwell. While Riley Meredith got sold for a whopping Rs 8 crore to Punjab Kings, Alex Hales had no buyers at the auction. This auction has surely been eventful and full of surprises.

With everything that's happening at the auction, one after another, names of cricketers are becoming trends as memes and reactions are pouring in from all directions.

However, with some really interesting moments, there has also been some awkwardness in the air. For example, Twitterati could not stop talking about Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun Tendulkar and Mumbai Indians memes were all over social media.

Arjun Tendulkar surely is the talk of the town today as he has gone viral again for a different reason. The reason is pretty hilarious. When the news of Indian cricketer Sachin Baby joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team for Rs 20 lakh broke, some people thought that they are addressing Arjun Tendulkar as Sachin Baby because Arjun happens to be Sachin's baby.

People got confused between Sachin Baby and Arjun Tendulkar and the reactions were hilarious. Obviously, how could Twitterati stay behind and not make memes!

Sachin Baby and Arjun Tendulkar memes are currently the hottest memes on Twitter. Here are some of them.