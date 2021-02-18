'Veer Zara reunited' at IPL 2021 Auction: Shahrukh Khan bought by Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 cr

Uncapped Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. His base price was Rs 20 lakh.

Preity Zinta's 'Veer Zara' co-star Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore also showed keen interest in Indian uncapped player who showed his ability to hit hard in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

After winning the bid, actress Preity Zinta was seen engaging in a banter with those sitting at the KKR table.

Soon after the 25-year old batsman was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore took to their official Twitter handle and shared a GIF from 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

"Reunited," they added.