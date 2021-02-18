IPL 2021 auction: Jhye Richardson sold to Punjab Kings for whopping Rs 14 crore

In a humongous win of RCB bagging Glenn Maxwell at Rs 14.25 crore and Chris Morris astonishingly getting sold at whopping Rs 16.25 crore to Rajasthan Royals, now Jhye Richardson has added himself to the top notch list as he was bagged by Punjab Kings for a mind-boggling salary of Rs 14 crore during the auction of IPL 2021.

Jhye Richardson has been in red-hot form of late and is one of the most exciting young fast bowlers in world cricket right now. He picked up 29 wickets in the recently-concluded Big Bash League and was the leading wicket-taker of the season.