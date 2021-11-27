Russian influencers steal taxi as prank, land in jail for 3.5 years

On the premise of stealing a premium taxi as a prank, three bloggers in Moscow were sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail on Friday 26 November.

'The three happen to be citizens of Kazakhstan. Ramir Khasanov, Aidyn Tussupov, and Ersin Dumshebay carried the stunt out in the Russian capital's business district,' according to Newsflare.

One of the bloggers was in the car and filmed the incident, including the driver's reaction. In the prank video, one of the group jumped into the driving seat and took off in the high-end BMW as the driver was helping another member of the group load bags into the boot of the car. Sources claim that soon, the taxi was returned informing the concerned of the prank - it has got them to legal consequences.

One of the men involved has been named as Aidyn Tussupov, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram. The incident occurred in March, where the trio opted to play a joke on a taxi driver, according to Televisa News. The copy further stated, 'despite returning the vehicle minutes later, the driver had already informed the police. It is believed that this isn’t the first prank they’ve pulled and authorities opted to sentence them to three years and six months in prison.'

The FPJ team couldn't find the video on the influencer's social media, presume that the video has been taken off due to the serious consequences.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 06:14 PM IST