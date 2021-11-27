Lawyer's Constitution-themed wedding card goes viral, netizens gush over the unique invitation

You might have received several wedding cards to your dear one's special day, but this one is unique! If you were a wedding card designer and did custom cards as per professions of the couple, then this invite copy is an ideal to inspire from.

In a recent wedding card, a lawyer named Ajay Sarma from Guwahati, Assam got it completely Constitution-themed to keep it unique and relatable to his profession. ‘In the beautiful court of life’ was the catch phrase to go viral along the whole copy of the bizzare invite.

To look at the wedding card, it has names of the bride, Pooja Sarma and groom, Advocate Ajay Sarma, written on either side of the scales of justice to represent equality.

The wedding, which is scheduled to take place on 28 November, has garnered a lot of attention for its unique invitation, buzzing on social media.

Eye catchy and so apt to note in this advocate's wedding card is that it also mentions the laws and rights related to marriages in the country. The wedding card reads, 'The right to marry is a component of Right To Life under Article 21 of the Indian constitution. So, it is time for me to use this Fundamental Right on Sunday 28th November 2021.'

Not just that, the wedding invitation has a sentence to enrich the lawyer's touch to it - 'We accept the terms and conditions'.

According to FirstPost, The advocate, who has been practising law for five years, took a friend’s help to design the card. Advocate Sarma wanted to make a unique card for his marriage as he believed that people do pay attention to details such as the venue, time and date of the wedding ceremony, they are not interested in reading what is mentioned on the bottom and top of the card.

Similar profession based invites were added to the comments section by netizens. Here's to have a look at some reactions:

Do read this ..

A doctor who is a die hard fan of share market 😂 pic.twitter.com/bZfVWrpAOo — ויקאס פנדיטה (@TORUKH_MAKTO) November 23, 2021

Tumhare wedding invitation me python code likhwa de kya? 😀@aloksinghcse — 🇮🇳Aman Pandey🇮🇳 (@itsamanpandey) November 24, 2021

May this agreement linger on for ever in this beautiful court of life and may the true lordship bless you with all the blessed dates. — kanwal (@kanwalkamla) November 27, 2021

Ye legal whatsapp groups mein ghoom raha hai.



Anything for attention, nowadays. — Sumedha 🇮🇳🪔 (@SumedhaDua) November 23, 2021

Strange is an understatement. 😣 — Ashima Kaul (@AshimaWrites) November 24, 2021

Very creative. Liked it. 😊 — Chaitanya Chauhan (@Chaitan54651838) November 25, 2021

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:21 PM IST