Russia-Ukraine War: Pregnant wife reunites with Ukrainian soldier; emotional video goes viral | Instagram: Yanina Sham

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has often come across heart-warming visuals of soldiers' bond with their dear ones. Be it the viral video showing a soldier bidding adieu to their family ahead of venturing into the fight, or this one of a soldier reuniting with his lady love, they take to bring tears in the eyes of viewers.

Watch video:

An emotional video showing a pregnant wife meeting her soldier husband after 30 weeks, hugging him with tears of love and affection has gone viral on social media. It was shared by the wife named Yanina Sham with the caption (translated from Ukrainian), "Speechless." The video captured the loving moment of the couple reuniting with one another, and it saw the man kneeling down to kiss her baby bump in a sign of adore.

The video caught the attention of netizens after Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko shared it on his official Twitter account adding English subtitles to the original Instagram reel shared by the military wife.

This is what we're fighting for.



They haven't seen each other for 30 weeks.



📹: yanina_sham/Instagram pic.twitter.com/vVrkdlRAln — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 3, 2023