Rum-Infused Gulab Jamun, Anyone? Netizens Call This Viral Dish 'Heaven'

Rum-Infused Gulab Jamun | Instagram/Tastethis Bangalore

Are you a rum person? For every tippler who gets their kick with few shots of Old Monk or Bacardi, they would be excited to know about a viral dish which infuses drops of rum into one of the much-loved Indian desserts.

In a video which is now drawing the attention of several internet users, people, we see rum being meticulously injected into a piece of Gulab Jamun. We caught you saying "Wow," and already falling for this recipe.

Take a look at the video below

"Rum + jamun = heaven"

The video opened to show to two pieces of Gulab Jamun placed inside a bowl and soaked in decent amount of sugar syrup. It captured a restaurant staff dropping some liquid on the sweet, said to be rum.

As the video was shared online, the recipe was praised and referred to as "Heaven". Posting it on Instagram, a food blogging page mentioned the combination to a heavenly one. They captioned the video post to read, "Rum + jamun = heaven".

Now, this video is going viral and winning love from rum lovers.

It was learned that the recipe was available at a pub named "Enne" in Bengaluru.

Netizens shared mixed reactions

Several netizens who hadn't tried it yet expressed excitement to try it, however, a few were a no-no for the dish.

Reacting to the rum-infused Gulab Jamun, one of the users wrote, "Seems Yum". However, another mentioned to have tried it but not liked its taste. "I tried its disaster bro," the user commented.