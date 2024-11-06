 Rum-Infused Gulab Jamun, Anyone? Netizens Call This Viral Dish 'Heaven'
If you are a rum person, you would be excited to know about a viral dish which infuses drops of rum into one of the much-loved Indian desserts. In a video which is now drawing the attention of several internet users, people, we see rum being meticulously injected into a piece of Gulab Jamun. We caught you saying "Wow," and already falling for this recipe.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Rum-Infused Gulab Jamun | Instagram/Tastethis Bangalore

Take a look at the video below

"Rum + jamun = heaven"

The video opened to show to two pieces of Gulab Jamun placed inside a bowl and soaked in decent amount of sugar syrup. It captured a restaurant staff dropping some liquid on the sweet, said to be rum.

As the video was shared online, the recipe was praised and referred to as "Heaven". Posting it on Instagram, a food blogging page mentioned the combination to a heavenly one. They captioned the video post to read, "Rum + jamun = heaven".

article-image

Now, this video is going viral and winning love from rum lovers.

It was learned that the recipe was available at a pub named "Enne" in Bengaluru.

Netizens shared mixed reactions

Several netizens who hadn't tried it yet expressed excitement to try it, however, a few were a no-no for the dish.

Reacting to the rum-infused Gulab Jamun, one of the users wrote, "Seems Yum". However, another mentioned to have tried it but not liked its taste. "I tried its disaster bro," the user commented.

