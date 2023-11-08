Hello Friends, Old Monk 'Chai' Peelo: Video Shows Chaiwala In Goa Preparing Tea With Rum; Cafe Raided After Reel Goes Viral

A video doing the rounds on social media showed a tea vendor adding some alcohol to the hot beverage. Also, it was a kulhad chai that was spiked with some rum into it. The clip showed the preparation of a unique drink and excited people to comment on it. WATCH VIDEO

Old monk chai peelo fraans:) pic.twitter.com/HTYZsCJmGX — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) November 7, 2023

The video opened by showing a man adding some sugar to a burning kulhad cup and swinging it in the air. No sooner, he took the special ingredient and poured it inside the earthen container to create Old Monk Rum Chai. What next? The rum wasn't the only liquid to serve the beverage to people. The recipe was followed by adding milk to the cup. Later, it was placed next to the classic rum bottle while being served to foodies.

Cafe raided after video goes viral

The backdrop of the drink preparation showed Cafe Aguada, Goa. According to reports, the cafe was raided after the video of the rum-based tea took the internet by storm. The Mapusa excise officials found the Café illegally sold the liquor after the reel caught the attention of the authorities. Taking necessary action against it, a case was registered against Cafe Aguada as per Section 9 of the Goa Excise Duty Act and Rules, 1964.

Viral video attracts netizens' comments

Netizens praised the preparation and termed it "Awesome." I might actually try that; looks interesting,” they said replying to the viral video.

Single Shot, Double Dhamaka https://t.co/dfjwkJncR3 — Subodh Ghildiyal (@subodhgTOI) November 7, 2023

