Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth II's bees about her sad demise

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
Daily Mail

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, the royal housekeeper John Chapple conveyed that he visited the Queen's bees informing them of the British monarch's passing away. The palace hives have also been communicated the update about the throne that King Charles III is their new master.

He revealed that he knocked each hive and said, "The mistress is dead, but don't you go. Your master will be a good master to you." Speaking from the Buckingham Palace gardens, the 79-year-old housekeeper told the outlet, “It is traditional when someone dies that you go to the hives and say a little prayer and put a black ribbon on the hive."

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said in a statement. The moment Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles immediately ascended to the throne.

