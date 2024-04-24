'Roped In': Viral Video Shows Ticketless Travellers Caught By RPF In Bihar

Screengrab of the video | Lakhisarai First/X

Although overcrowded trains have become a hallmark of the nature of commute in this part of the world. Whether long-distance or short-distance, some times the chaos gets more chaotic. One of the reasons, that is often sighted by many are individuals who travel through illicit means, i.e ticketless travelling.

Kiul RPF Takes Action

In a video that has surfaced online, the Railway Police Force or RPF appear to have decided to take the matters into hand, in a proactive manner.

Here, the video, that was allegedly taken at the Kiul Railway Station in Bihar shows the RPF rounding up ticketless travellers at the platform, adjacent to a train, that appears to be stationed next to all the happenings.

In the video, one could see, that all the 'offenders' were taken away in a cluster, besieged by a rope fence, that was restricting the movement of over two dozen individuals, all of them men, being taken by the officers, for further processing.

Many of them in the video appear to be hiding their face, as they were photographed by the bystanders at the station. Most of them were carrying backpacks, indicating to the possibility of office goers and regular users.

Many, in the reply to the video, reacted positively to the action.

Overcrowded Trains: The New Norm

This also comes at a time, when footages of instances of overcrowded trains have frequently appeared online. Many commuters have taken to social media platforms to express their grievances, as their money goes in vain.

In fact, it was just last week, that another viral video of passengers struggling to even stand inside a an Second AC train surfaced. These incidents have become much more routines spreading across compartments, from Sleeper to AC.

Once, these scenes, unfortunately were limited to Unreserved coaches, that is no longer the case now.

One of the reasons in focus is ticketless or illicit ticket travelling, but needless to say, there are other factors in place, including the scheduling and the ostensible reduction or rescheduling in trains due to Vande Bharat trains.