 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP Claim On Nashik Seat
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP Claim On Nashik Seat | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Mumbai: A new twist in the Nashik Loksabha constituency. After Withdrawal of Chhgan Bhujbal from the race of Nashik Lok Sabha election it seems deck is clear for the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena in Nashik but NCP on Tuesday has made it clear that they have not left the claim on the Nashik seat yet.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Spokesperson and former MP Anand Paranjape said, "Even though senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal renounced the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, the party has not given up its claim on the constituency." He was speaking at a press conference conducted on Tuesday at the NCP office.

Paranjape stated that the claim for the Nashik seat continues. "The party has a strong base in Nashik. Devidas Pingle from the party was elected in 2004 and Sameer Bhujbal was the MP in 2009. At present, we have three MLAs in the Lok Sabha constituency. Therefore, our claim continues," he said.

Paranjape also informed that a consensus has been reached that despite the Satara Lok Sabha constituency having gone to the BJP, the NCP will be getting an additional Rajya Sabha seat.

During the press conference, NCP national spokesperson Brijmohan Srivastava, leaders Avinash Adik, Sanjay Tatkare, and Mumbai working president Narendra Rane were present.

article-image

On the other hand, CM Eknath Shinde is holding meetings with the aspirants on Nashik seat. Former MP Hemant Godse and Nashik District President Ajay Boraste have made a claim on the seat. Now, the NCP claim has once again increased the tension of Shiv Sena.

