Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Alarm As Independent Candidate Gets ‘Trumpet’ Symbol In Baramati

Mumbai: The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the symbol of a trumpet-like instrument allotted to an independent candidate contesting from Baramati.

The party has claimed that the ECI has allotted a trumpet-like symbol to Shaikh Soyalshah Yunusshah and has identified it as “tutari”. The ECI has allotted “a man blowing turha” (a traditional trumpet) as the poll symbol for the NCP (SP).

The complaint filed by Laxmikant Khabiya, the poll representative of the party’s candidate, Supriya Sule, stated that there is a similarity in both names, which can cause confusion among voters. Khabiya submitted the complaint to the returning officer on April 20.

“The symbol given to the independent candidate is a trumpet. In Marathi, it cannot be called ‘tutari’. We have requested the ECI to call the symbol ‘trumpet’ instead of ‘tutari’,” he stated in the complaint. The ‘turha’ in the NCP (SP) symbol is also called ‘tutari’ in Marathi. It is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings earlier to political leaders now.