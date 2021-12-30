Rohit Sharma shares picture on daughter Samaira's birthday, says 'don’t grow so fast'

Cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram celebrating and wishing their little one, a happy birthday!

Rohit-Ritika love-story got a cherry on cake with the arrival of their baby girl on December 30, 2018. After 3 years of marital bliss, the couple had welcomed their beautiful daughter whom they named 'Samaira'.

Today, the kiddo has turned three years old and she took to pose for camera gesturing the same. Rohit Sharma shared the picture of daughter on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Sammio …. My little ray of sunshine. You light up our lives everyday just by being you. Don’t grow so fast."

Loading View on Instagram

Mother Ritika too shared a couple of images across social media platforms on daughter's special day. Her Instagram story had a picture of the cute kid's candid click, and the text read similar to Sharma's post caption, "How did our baby get so big..."

Take a look at the shared picture, here:

Advertisement

Ritika also shared a post where the three are seen celebrating the birthday through cake cutting. We see the cricketer assisting the young to slice the blue-cartoon stylized creamy cake. To this, Ritika is clapping in joy and probably singing the Happy Birthday rhythm for Samaira.

Check the post, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Ritika also shared on her Instagram story, the image of the pretty cake. See pic, here:

That's not all, mumma was also excited to share a click of their happy family on Twitter. She wrote, "Many Many Happy Return's Of The Day Little Princess."

Check the tweeted photo, here:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 04:39 PM IST