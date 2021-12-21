Rohit Sharma wishes wife Ritika Sajdeh loved up and goofy 'happy birthday'; see pics

India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma took to wish his beloved wife Ritika Sajdeh who turned 34 today. He shared photos on Instagram to wish her on her special day.

He shared 4-5 photos of her and the two together and wrote an adorable message for his better half. "Happiest birthday my one and only. Continue to be who you are, it’s very attractive", read the captioned social media post.

Take a look at posted images, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Rohit and Ritika completed six years of marriage earlier this month. The two have a daughter named Samaira.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 03:21 PM IST