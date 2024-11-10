 Roadside Vendor In Bengaluru Sells Coconut At ₹55 After Online Delivery Show Higher Rates
The roadside vendor, said be from Bengaluru, mentioned that they would offer customers a coconut for only Rs. 55. In a comparing format, the poster read "Zepto 80, Blinkit 80, and BigBasket 80...Our price only 55". Mentioning their price to be much lower than the other platforms, the vendor added a smile emoji on the poster.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Coconut At ₹55 In Bengaluru | Peak Bengaluru/X

A photo displayed at a roadside coconut vendor's stall making a comparison of coconut prices across online delivery platforms and their own cart is going viral on social media. It showed them offering a coconut for only Rs. 55, while e-commerce sites likes Zepto, Blinkit, and BigBasket priced it at a higher rate. In the handwritten poster, the vendor noted the price at which one could sip the healthy fruit at their stall, alongside stating what these online platforms quoted.

Sharing it on X, Ravella wrote, "Lots of takeaways in this photo. I see it as motivation to keep doing what you love and remember that life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it". Forwarding the thought online, the popular city-based page asked followers, "Will Quick Commerce affect roadside coconut vendors?"

Internet reacts

Several people reacted to it. While some commented that we must encourage local vendors instead of purchasing products on quick commerce apps, others reflected on the comfort the later offers and said it comes with an extra price.

"This is beautiful. we should celebrate these vendors," one wrote.

"Online delivery is a convenience at your door step so one has to bear the delivery costs," said another.

