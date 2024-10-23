'Naariyal Pani Peelo': After Jhal Muri Chaatwala, Man Selling Coconut Water On London Street Goes Viral

Man Sells Coconut Water In Hindi On London Street; Video Goes Viral |

Only a few days after the video of a British man preparing Kolkata style Jhal Muru in The UK surfaced online, another clip of a similar nature has rolled out on the internet.

A video of street vendor selling coconut water in London is going viral with over seven million views on social media. Ask why? It captures him drawing the attention of citizens by saying in Hindi, "“Naariyal Pani Peelo”. He was heard calling out people to try some coconut water from his cart alongside serving a customer one water-filled coconut.

The video opened by showing a cap-clad coconut water vendor standing next to his cart and selling its product to people wanting to sip the healthy drink and quench their thirsts.

In the video, he was seen picking one coconut in his hand and cutting it with a knife. When the vendor was busy doing this, the customer said, "Ek dedo bhaiya. Jaldi jaldi." Soon, the street vendor replied by saying, "Lelo," and he offered the coconut in the hands of the customer.

Netizens think he's LeBron James...

There was a wide range of comments that surfaced online after this video went viral. "We got narial pani wala in London before GTA6," one said. Meanwhille, another commented, "We got Lebron James’s doppelgänger speaking Hindi before gta 6."

Netizens pointed out that the man selling coconut water in London looked like the famed basketball player LeBron James, who is fondly addressed as "King James" by his fans.