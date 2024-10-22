 British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBritish Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

Deenon has been identified as a chef by profession who turned himself to a 'chaatwala' with Jhal Muri Express. Over the years, he has attracted fame for preparing and serving Londoners one of the much-loved recipes of India. He recently caught the attention of netizens after a reel creator named Ansh Rehan visited his stall in London.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Chaatwala In London | Instagram/Ansh Rehan

Meet Angus Deenon, a British man who visited Kolkata years ago and fell in love with its famous street food. He happened to taste Jhal Muri, a type of Bhel, when he once visited India and walked through the khau gullies of West Bengal's capital city. Now, he is a viral internet sensation who runs his food stall on the streets of London, serving people the authentic taste of Kolkata's chaat item abroad.

Deenon has been identified as a chef by profession who turned himself to a 'chaatwala' with Jhal Muri Express.

Watch video

Over the years, he has attracted fame for preparing and serving Londoners one of the much-loved recipes of India. According to Wikimedia Commons, Deenon stayed for quite a long time in Kolkata and learnt how to prepare chaats and bhelpuri and then went back to London to open his own stall serving the signature street food items of Kolkata.

FPJ Shorts
Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement
Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement
Mira Bhayandar: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Surface In Mandli Talao, Immersion Of PoP Idols Cited As Main Cause Of Oxygen Level Decline
Mira Bhayandar: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Surface In Mandli Talao, Immersion Of PoP Idols Cited As Main Cause Of Oxygen Level Decline
Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented Apartment'
Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented Apartment'
SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Released By NTA: Key Details On Format & Schedule Available Here
SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Released By NTA: Key Details On Format & Schedule Available Here

Jhal Muri Express in London

He recently caught the attention of netizens after a reel creator named Ansh Rehan visited his stall and tried the classic dish prepared by him. He featured Deenon and Jhal Muri Express in the video which is now going viral on the internet. He filmed the viral chaatwala in London preparing the dish and asked people to try Kolkata style authentic and spicy Jhal Muri from here.

In the video, Deenon was seen preparing Jhal Muri in his Kolkata-themed stall situated in London.

Using puffed rice as the base and adding a mixed blend of chutneys and masalas into it, he served the chaat item in a paper cone. To pose for the video, the British man in London also did a Namaste sign to win the hearts of the viewers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

Video Of Aladdin's Genie Dancing With Monkey-Man Goes Viral With More Than 12 Million Views

Video Of Aladdin's Genie Dancing With Monkey-Man Goes Viral With More Than 12 Million Views

TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies;...

TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies;...

'Raita With More Protein': Passenger Takes Dig At IRCTC After Finding Centipede In Meal At VIP...

'Raita With More Protein': Passenger Takes Dig At IRCTC After Finding Centipede In Meal At VIP...