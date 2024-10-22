British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

Chaatwala In London | Instagram/Ansh Rehan

Meet Angus Deenon, a British man who visited Kolkata years ago and fell in love with its famous street food. He happened to taste Jhal Muri, a type of Bhel, when he once visited India and walked through the khau gullies of West Bengal's capital city. Now, he is a viral internet sensation who runs his food stall on the streets of London, serving people the authentic taste of Kolkata's chaat item abroad.

Deenon has been identified as a chef by profession who turned himself to a 'chaatwala' with Jhal Muri Express.

Over the years, he has attracted fame for preparing and serving Londoners one of the much-loved recipes of India. According to Wikimedia Commons, Deenon stayed for quite a long time in Kolkata and learnt how to prepare chaats and bhelpuri and then went back to London to open his own stall serving the signature street food items of Kolkata.

Jhal Muri Express in London

He recently caught the attention of netizens after a reel creator named Ansh Rehan visited his stall and tried the classic dish prepared by him. He featured Deenon and Jhal Muri Express in the video which is now going viral on the internet. He filmed the viral chaatwala in London preparing the dish and asked people to try Kolkata style authentic and spicy Jhal Muri from here.

In the video, Deenon was seen preparing Jhal Muri in his Kolkata-themed stall situated in London.

Using puffed rice as the base and adding a mixed blend of chutneys and masalas into it, he served the chaat item in a paper cone. To pose for the video, the British man in London also did a Namaste sign to win the hearts of the viewers.