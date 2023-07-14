Road Rage Caught On Dashcam: Bikers Block Kerala Car, Vandalise It In Bengaluru; Police Arrest Miscreants After Video Goes Viral

Road Rage Caught On Dashcam: Bikers Block Kerala Car's Way To Display Hooliganism In Bengaluru; Police Arrest Miscreants After Video Goes Viral |

On Thursday afternoon, a few bikers from Bengaluru City displayed rowdyism on the streets and also followed a car to its destination. The car had a Kerala registration that purportedly made the bike-borne locals resort to hooliganism in "their area." They reportedly vandalised the car for honking and overtaking one of the bikers on the route. Despite the driver apologising to the bikers, they stopped in the middle of the road striking an argument with him. No sooner, ensuring his safety, he reversed the car and escaped from the spot.

Road Rage Caught On Dashcam

The entire incident was recorded on the dashcam of the four wheeler and showed how the bikers created a ruckus during the drive on the newly-built roadway connecting DSR Rivera and Varthur.

The dashcam video was shared online to draw the attention of police in this regard, following which an FIR was registered and the culprits were arrested. Meanwhile, it was learned that the bikers not only blocked the car's route on the road but also followed the vehicle to its destination to indulge into a fight.

While one of the footages show them stopping their vehicles in front of the car and misbehaving with the travellers in the car, another shows the situation at the residence as they followed the car all the way there.

WATCH VIDEOS

Police Arrest Miscreants

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) S. Girish IPS tweeted taking cognisance of the video that the accused were traced and arrested last night, hours after the incident took place on Thursday afternoon.