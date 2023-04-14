‘Everybody belittles us’: Bihari man alleges abuse for not knowing Kannada in Bengaluru; video goes viral

Screengrab of a video showing the victim who has allegedly been abused in Bengaluru for now knowing Kannada.

A distressing incident has come to light from Bengaluru where a young man hailing from Bihar has alleged harassment and abuse by locals for not being conversant in Kannada.

In a video that has surfaced online on April 7, the man can be seen in tears and venting his anger at being subjected to threats and verbal abuse.

The victim, identified as a resident of Muzrpur city in Bihar, works at a food stall in Bengaluru.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of migrant workers in the city.

“Is being Bihari a crime?” asks the victim

"Everybody abuses and belittles us…I request the government to do justice to the Hindi-speaking people in Karnataka. I am a work hard man who somehow manages to make ends meet and all I receive is abuse and hate. What is a Hindi-speaking man to these people? Is being Bihari a crime? Do we not belong to this country? I challenge, come and kill me now…I am ready," the man said in the video.

Following the video's rapid circulation on social media, it received condemnation from netizens who accused Karnataka of “harboring xenophobic attitudes.”

Bengaluru police initiate investigation into the matter

In response to the public outcry, the Bengaluru Police launched an investigation into the matter.

However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has refuted claims of the incident being motivated by linguistic prejudice, stating instead that it was an argument over the quality of food.

The victim in question, who hails from Bihar, has reportedly returned to his hometown.

The commissioner said, "We found out that there was an altercation between him and another group who only knew Kannada. It was not a harassment issue. We are collecting more details from him and action will be initiated."

As per the Subramanyanagar police's preliminary investigation report, the incident involving the young man appears to have been sparked by a heated argument over poor quality food and a damaged currency note.

The police have additionally cited a communication breakdown between the victim, identified as Yadav, and some female customers as a contributing factor.

This incident comes shortly after a similar incident in Tamil Nadu where a fake video alleging an attack on migrant workers had surfaced just a month prior.