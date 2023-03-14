 Tamil Nadu: 4 held for assaulting migrant workers in Coimbatore; video surfaces
A group of four men blocked the way of four migrant workers walking on Variety Hall road and began attacking them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
Tamil Nadu: Four people have been arrested in Coimbatore by the Variety Hall police for assaulting migrant workers. The accused have been identified as Surya Prakash, Pragadeep, Velmurugan, and Prakash.

According to reports, a group of four men blocked the way of four migrant workers walking on Variety Hall road and began attacking them. Before the migrant workers could retaliate, the four men had already begun the assault. Other migrant workers later gathered outside the Variety Hall police station, demanding action.

After investigating the incident, the police arrested the four accused under Sections 294 (b) and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two motorbikes used by the accused were also seized. In response to the incident, IG Balakrishnan met with workers from West Bengal and Rajasthan and confirmed that all four accused had been arrested. He also urged migrant workers to seek assistance by using the active helpline or by calling 100 for help at any time.

One of the accused allegedly belongs to a Hindu group

One of the accused claimed to be a functionary of the pro-Hindu group Hindu Munnani, and documents supporting his claim were found on his cellphone. This has raised concerns about the group's involvement in the assault, though it is currently unclear if the group played any role in the incident.

Assaults on migrant workers in India have been a recurring issue, and this incident highlights the need for greater protection for these vulnerable individuals. Migrant workers often face discrimination and abuse due to their low socio-economic status, and they are frequently exploited by employers. The government and law enforcement agencies must take steps to ensure that migrant workers are protected from such violence and are able to work and live in safe conditions.

article-image

