WATCH: Cops arrest hundreds of Congress workers, fire water cannons on them to stop their Raj Bhavan march

Police force fires water cannons on Congressmen |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Congress workers gathered in the state capital on Monday to lay siege to Raj Bhawan in protest against the policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

They workers gathered at Jawahar Chowk to take part in the demonstration. As soon as they began to march towards Raj Bhawan, police forces charged water cannonsat GTB Complex in TT Nagar, in an attempt to stop them.

However, the plan did not work as Congress workers refused to give up. As a result, the cops arrested hundreds of agitators.

Barricades were raised at all the vantage points in the main city including the areas adjacent to New Market and Raj Bhawan.

Initially, the party workers broke the barricades put up in front of the Rangmahal Talkies Square and marched towards GTB Complex. As the Congress workers tried to climb the barricades, the police stopped them. Immediately after that, the police used water cannon to disperse them, but the Congress men did not give in.

The state Congress organised the demonstration on the instructions of the AICC. The issues raised by the Congress included the financial problems the country is facing, crony capitalism and the Centre’s silence over Adani Group, and crony capitalism.

Apart from that, the state-related issues were also raised. MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath said, “Loyalty of the party leaders and workers will be put to test in the coming six months.”

Nath said, “We will march towards Vidhan Sabha after the assembly election holding the party’s flag.”

Nath further said the coming six months are not about the Congress candidates, but about the future of the state, so the party workers should roll up their sleeves to work together to build a stronger Madhya Pradesh.

“Whosoever is standing here has come from all over the state, holding the party flag high, and they will get a prize for their work. Your legacy and your tenacity to fight for people’s rights have brought you here,” Nath said.