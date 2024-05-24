RIP Kabosu: Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin, Replaced Twitter Bird Logo & Became Viral Meme Passes Away At 19; Netizens Pay Tributes

RIP Kabosu | X

Internet's popular dog, Kabosu, a Shiba Inu breed doggo who went viral many times on social media has passed away at 19. From marking its name in the world of cryptocurrency to replacing the age-old Twitter bird, Kabosu was always in fame. The legendary dog also inspired trending memes since it caught the attention of netizens in 2010.

Kabosu's death confirmed by owner

Kabosu died on May 24, and this was confirmed by its owner who was quoted in news reports. It was learned that the dog was battling health issues since the last few years. In 2022, it was diagnosed of cholangiohepatitis (inflammation in gall bladder and liver) and chronic lymphoma leukaemia (type of cancer). Now, the dog is no more.

Kabosu aka Doge has passed away.

doge will live forever 🖤

Rest in peace Doge 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/JH0nsWXvCb — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) May 24, 2024

Atsuko Sato, the person who adopted Kabosu in 2008 said, "Kabosu is at rest now." Sato looks forward to perform an event to mark the death of his pet dog. Kabosu's farewell "party" is said to be held on Sunday, May 26.

Netizens share condolences

People on X (formerly known as Twitter) are posting in memory of Kabosu and praying for his peaceful farewell to the heaven. Netizens are seen sharing condolences on the demise of the Japanese dog. Paying tribute, they remembered Kabosu and called it a "legend." The messages, read, "Rest in peace, Kabosu. You'll forever be a legend to this world."

Rest in peace, Kabosu



You'll forever be a legend to this world https://t.co/Q2zIbRTYD9 — 🏳️‍⚧️ RainbowRedux_ (0/5 COMMISSIONS TAKEN) (@RainbowRedux_) May 24, 2024

Kabosu is surely going to doggie heaven for all the joy she has brought to the world! https://t.co/S0y7Eol0B0 — Tony Rocha (@TonyPlayerOne) May 24, 2024

Kabosu, gone but not forgotten 🧡 pic.twitter.com/zmunVKlaAn — Archax Crypto (@ArchaxCrypto) May 24, 2024

Kabosu's death rumours

Earlier, there were rumours suggesting the viral dog has died until the owner clarified the animal was doing fine. This took place in 2023 when the internet started to fall for fake information claiming the death of Kabosu, the meme dog. It was rather a dog identified as Cheems_Balltze (also Ball Ball), who had a huge fan following on social media, that passed away that year.

Who is Kabosu, the viral meme dog?

While not many identify the viral dog which inspired a popular meme template, avid internet users know its name to be "Kabuso." Kabuso, who died on May 24 after battling health issues during the last years of its life, was a Japanese dog who went viral in 2010. It was during that year that a couple of pictures of the much-loved dog widely circulated on social media and paved the way to a meme.

Rest in Peace, Doge 💔



Doge मीम के पीछे का, करोड़ों लोगों के चेहरों पर मुस्कान लाने वाला जापानी कुत्ता काबोसु (kabosu) 18 साल की उम्र में मर गया, लेकिन काबोसु हमेशा ज़िंदा रहेगा। ❤💙



Kabuso the dog behind this meme died , RIP Doge 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/zAr81LBcTn — कालभैरव भक्त राहु (100% followback) (@rohit0991) May 24, 2024

Years later, Kabosu coined its name in cryptocurrency. Dogecoin, the first-ever meme coin surfaced during late 2013. Recently, when Elon Musk took over Twitter, he replaced the iconic Twitter blue bird with no other than Kabosu's image. Twitter, which is now referred to as X, carried the "Doge" logo for a while.