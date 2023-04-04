Did Elon Musk's 'Doge' eat the blue bird? Russian foreign ministry's tweet about new Twitter logo goes viral |

On April 4, Twitter saw an update in its logo. The traditional blue bird was replaced with a doge meme, and the incident became a matter of discussion and meme-sharing on social media. Amidst many reactions to the new Twitter logo, the one from the verified account of the Russian foreign ministry went viral and took the internet by storm.

What did the MFA Russia saw about the traditional bird being replaced with a meme dog? It further suggested some avatar ideas that Musk could add to Twitter and it allegedly showed how the dog could have eaten up the bird to take its place. The tweet purportedly also hinted at the many changes that the platform has gone through since taken over by Musk, and its debatable consequences.

Check tweet

Hey @elonmusk, a few avatar ideas, уou're welcome.



From the very heart, bru. pic.twitter.com/6de2YxvCbM — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 4, 2023

Seeing the tweet from the official account of the ministry, netizens wondered whether its for real. "This is the real Russian Foreign Ministry official account?" asked Twitter user Shen Shiwei. Check reactions:

Did you know? Doge was created to mock Bitcoin

It is pertinent to mention that the doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013 -- to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Variety reported.

Twitter's CEO also shared the screenshot of the March 26, 2022, conversation between him and the anonymous account where the latter was asking to change the bird logo to "doge." Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, "As promised."

Haha that would sickkk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

