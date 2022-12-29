e-Paper Get App
Shiba Inu behind viral 'Doge' meme diagnosed with life threatening diseases

According to Kabosu’s owner Atsuko Sato, the dog has been diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Shiba Inu behind viral 'Doge' meme diagnosed with life threatening diseases | Instagram
Most Netizens have heard and seen the famous Shiba Inu 'Doge' meme. The meme had gone crazy viral and even inspired a digital currency. The viral Shiba Inu dog is once again in the headlines but this time for some grim reasons.

The Shiba Inu breed pupper who went viral for the famous 'Doge' meme, has fallen terribly sick. Kabosu’s owner Atsuko Sato has revealed on Instagram that the 17-year-old rescue dog has been diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease.

Sato said that Kabosu has stopped eating and drinking voluntarily on Christmas Eve. Doctors have diagnosed Kabosu with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia. His owner further added that Kabosu also appeared to have jaundice and was taking antibiotics.

Wishes and prayers for the speedy recovery of Kabosu is pouring in on owner Atsuko Sato's Instagram account. She has even posted a video of Kabosu being fed with the help of a pipe.

article-image

