China showcased its formidable military capabilities on Wednesday through an elaborate parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of its World War II victory over Japan. The 70-minute spectacle at Tiananmen Square featured precisely choreographed troops alongside an impressive array of missiles, drones, and tanks before thousands of spectators.

The event served dual purposes, demonstrating raw military power whilst delivering potent political symbolism. Most notably, front-row positions were occupied by Beijing's key allies: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, both of whom are isolated by Western nations due to the Ukraine conflict and nuclear concerns, respectively. Their visible camaraderie signals a strengthening alliance challenging US global dominance.

Following the military display, world leaders convened for an opulent state luncheon at the Great Hall of the People. The venue featured elegantly appointed round tables with white linens, floral arrangements, and distinctive panda-shaped chopstick rests, reflecting China's cultural identity.

The carefully curated menu blended traditional Chinese cuisine with international elements, conch and lily bulb chicken soup, roasted lamb chops, stir-fried lobster with crab meat, scallop consommé with mushrooms, and salt-marinated salmon with mustard sauce. Chinese-produced Great Wall wines, both Syrah and Riesling varieties from Hebei province, accompanied the meal, alongside fried rice and mango mousse dessert.

President Xi Jinping delivered a five-minute address emphasising China's historical triumph while promoting peaceful rhetoric. "Strength may prevail temporarily, but reason ultimately wins," he declared, raising his wine glass. "Justice, light, and progress always triumph over evil and darkness."

Twenty-six foreign leaders attended, including Putin, Kim Jong-un, and representatives from Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, and Zimbabwe. South Asian participation included Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal's KP Sharma Oli, and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Kim Yo Jong's presence added intrigue, reflecting her growing political influence in North Korea.

The gathering concluded with bilateral discussions between Putin and Kim, underscoring the deepening Russia-North Korea partnership within China's expanding sphere of influence.