'No Trace Of Kim': Aides Erase DNA Evidence After North Korea Leader's Meeting With Putin - VIDEO

Beijing: In an extraordinary display of post-meeting protocol, aides to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were caught on video meticulously scrubbing down every surface he had touched following high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The clean-up took place immediately after the two leaders met on the sidelines of a military parade in Beijing, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Footage posted online shows North Korean staff wiping the backrest, arms, and upholstery of the chair Kim used, as well as removing his drinking glass on a tray. According to Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev, who shared the video on his Telegram channel Yunashev Live, Kim’s team ensured that "all traces" of the North Korean leader's presence were removed from the meeting room.

DNA Concerns or Security Protocol?

The motive behind the North Korean delegation’s intense sanitisation routine remains unclear. While some analysts suggest it could be a security measure to avoid DNA collection by Russian or Chinese intelligence agencies, others point to Pyongyang’s long-standing obsession with secrecy around its leadership.

Such practices are not unique to North Korea. Reports have previously indicated that Russian President Putin also takes extreme precautions, including having his bodily waste collected and returned to Moscow during overseas visits to avoid possible intelligence-gathering on his health.

‘Fraternal Obligation’ and Growing Ties

The Beijing meeting was significant for both leaders. Kim, making his first visit to China since the pandemic, offered strong verbal support for Moscow. “If there is anything I can or must do for you and the Russian people, I consider it my duty as a fraternal obligation,” he told Putin.

Putin, in turn, reportedly thanked Kim for North Korea's military support in Ukraine, where Pyongyang has allegedly deployed around 13,000 troops. Over 2,000 are reported to have died. The two nations remain bound by a mutual defence pact signed in 2024, aligning them amid mounting international sanctions.