 What's Inside Putin's 'Mystery Suitcase'? Here's Why The Russian President's Bodyguards Carry It Everywhere
At the 2025 Alaska summit with US Pressident Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bodyguards reportedly carried a special suitcase, not for documents, but for something rather unusual.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
What's Inside Putin's 'Mystery Suitcase'? Here's Why The Russian President's Bodyguards Carry It Everywhere | X/@putinupdates11

At the 2025 Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his United States counterpart Donald Trump, a rather unusual item was reportedly part of the Russian leader’s security detail: a suitcase designed to collect and transport his excrement.

The practice, according to reports, is aimed at preventing foreign powers from obtaining information about Putin’s health.

A Controlled Security Practice

Citing Express US, the report said that members of Russia’s Federal Protection Service (FSO) are tasked with discreetly collecting the President’s excrement and urine in specialised packets, which are then sealed and placed in a dedicated briefcase for transport back to Moscow.

The practice is not new. French magazine Paris Match had previously revealed similar procedures during Putin’s foreign visits, including his trips to France in 2017 and Saudi Arabia in 2019. Former US Defence Intelligence Agency officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News that Putin’s fears are rooted in intelligence tactics, as biological waste could be analysed to assess a leader’s medical condition.

Concerns Over Putin’s Health

Putin’s health has long been the subject of speculation. The 72-year-old leader has faced scrutiny after public appearances raised questions about possible medical conditions. During a press conference in Astana in late 2024, observers noticed visible leg jerks, which some experts suggested could point to a neurological disorder such as Parkinson’s disease.

Similar concerns emerged in 2023, when Putin was seen twitching during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko. In 2022, the Kremlin was forced to dismiss rumours from the General SVR Telegram channel that alleged Putin had soiled himself after a fall.

While the Kremlin has consistently denied speculation about his health, the “poop suitcase” underscores the extraordinary lengths taken to maintain privacy and control. At the Alaska summit, the discreet briefcase may have gone unnoticed by most, but its reported presence highlighted the meticulous and sometimes unconventional measures that accompany high-level diplomacy.

