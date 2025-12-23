 Donald Trump Travelled On Epstein’s Private Jet 8 Times: Justice Department Releases 30,000 New Files
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDonald Trump Travelled On Epstein’s Private Jet 8 Times: Justice Department Releases 30,000 New Files

Donald Trump Travelled On Epstein’s Private Jet 8 Times: Justice Department Releases 30,000 New Files

The Justice Department released 30,000 new Epstein-related documents, including redacted emails and videos, referencing Donald Trump in connection with flight records from Epstein’s private jet. An email claims Trump appeared on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996. Authorities stressed Trump faces no criminal accusations and stated that some claims are false.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Left: Donald Trump Right: Jeffrey Epstein | X

The Justice Department on Tuesday released a fresh set of documents linked to the investigation into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest disclosure references President Donald Trump in relation to flight logs from Epstein’s private jet, although authorities have emphasised that the POTUS has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The release consists of around 30,000 pages, many of them heavily redacted, as well as dozens of video clips, some reportedly recorded inside a prison. Epstein was found dead in a New York jail in 2019, in what was ruled an apparent suicide.

Read Also
'No Big Deal': US President Donald Trump Downplays Photos With Jeffrey Epstein As Democrats Release...
article-image

Among the newly released material is an email stating that “Donald Trump travelled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than has previously been reported (or that we were aware).” The email, dated 7 January 2020, appears in a chain titled “RE: Epstein flight records.” While the sender and recipient are redacted, the email footer lists a redacted assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Election Nominations Begin: Forms Available From December 23 To 29
BMC Election Nominations Begin: Forms Available From December 23 To 29
Palghar Violence: Wedding Celebration Turns Chaotic As Honking Dispute Outside Resort Escalates Into Iron Rod Assault, 4 Injured
Palghar Violence: Wedding Celebration Turns Chaotic As Honking Dispute Outside Resort Escalates Into Iron Rod Assault, 4 Injured
Kheroni In Flames: Police Firing, Torched Shops And Internet Blackout As Karbi Anglong Land Protests Turn Deadly, One Dead
Kheroni In Flames: Police Firing, Torched Shops And Internet Blackout As Karbi Anglong Land Protests Turn Deadly, One Dead
Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Grants Bail To 43-Year-Old Accused In Minor Sexual Assault Case Over Prolonged Trial Delay
Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Grants Bail To 43-Year-Old Accused In Minor Sexual Assault Case Over Prolonged Trial Delay

According to the email, Trump was named as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including four flights alongside Ghislaine Maxwell.

It also notes that he travelled on some occasions with Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany and his son Eric. The email adds that one 1993 flight listed only Trump and Epstein as passengers, while another included Epstein, Trump and a 20-year-old individual whose name has been redacted.

It further states that two additional flights involved women who may have been potential witnesses in the Maxwell case.

Shortly after the documents were released, the Justice Department warned that some of the newly disclosed Epstein-related material contained “untrue and sensationalist claims” about Trump, which had been submitted to the FBI shortly before the 2020 US election.

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already,” the department said in a post on X.

The disclosure follows an earlier large release of Epstein-related files under the Trump administration, which was intended to comply with new legislation requiring the publication of such records.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Donald Trump Travelled On Epstein’s Private Jet 8 Times: Justice Department Releases 30,000 New...

Donald Trump Travelled On Epstein’s Private Jet 8 Times: Justice Department Releases 30,000 New...

MP Fazlur Rehman Calls Out Pakistan’s ‘Double Standards’ On Cross-Border Strikes

MP Fazlur Rehman Calls Out Pakistan’s ‘Double Standards’ On Cross-Border Strikes

Bangladesh Education Advisor Meets Dipu Das's Family In Mymensingh; Assures Support

Bangladesh Education Advisor Meets Dipu Das's Family In Mymensingh; Assures Support

Russian Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Escort Work In Dubai; Arrested

Russian Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Escort Work In Dubai; Arrested

'Missiles Not Far Away': Pakistan's Youth Leader Provokes India Over Bangladesh's Sovereignty -...

'Missiles Not Far Away': Pakistan's Youth Leader Provokes India Over Bangladesh's Sovereignty -...