Donald Trump Travelled On Epstein’s Private Jet 8 Times: Justice Department Releases 30,000 New Files

The Justice Department on Tuesday released a fresh set of documents linked to the investigation into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest disclosure references President Donald Trump in relation to flight logs from Epstein’s private jet, although authorities have emphasised that the POTUS has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The release consists of around 30,000 pages, many of them heavily redacted, as well as dozens of video clips, some reportedly recorded inside a prison. Epstein was found dead in a New York jail in 2019, in what was ruled an apparent suicide.

Among the newly released material is an email stating that “Donald Trump travelled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than has previously been reported (or that we were aware).” The email, dated 7 January 2020, appears in a chain titled “RE: Epstein flight records.” While the sender and recipient are redacted, the email footer lists a redacted assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York.

According to the email, Trump was named as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including four flights alongside Ghislaine Maxwell.

It also notes that he travelled on some occasions with Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany and his son Eric. The email adds that one 1993 flight listed only Trump and Epstein as passengers, while another included Epstein, Trump and a 20-year-old individual whose name has been redacted.

It further states that two additional flights involved women who may have been potential witnesses in the Maxwell case.

Shortly after the documents were released, the Justice Department warned that some of the newly disclosed Epstein-related material contained “untrue and sensationalist claims” about Trump, which had been submitted to the FBI shortly before the 2020 US election.

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already,” the department said in a post on X.

The disclosure follows an earlier large release of Epstein-related files under the Trump administration, which was intended to comply with new legislation requiring the publication of such records.