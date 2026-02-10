Who Was Sushen Chandra? 62-Year-Old Hindu Rice Trader Killed Ahead Of Bangladesh Polls

A Hindu rice trader was killed inside his shop late Monday night in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, hours before polling for the country’s general elections.

Sushen Chandra Sarkar (62), a rice trader and proprietor of “Messrs Bhai Bhai Enterprise” at the Bogar Bazar intersection in Trishal upazila, lived in Southkanda village in the same area.

Police said the incident occurred around 11 pm while Sarkar was inside his shop. Unidentified attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, pulled down the shutter, left the body inside, and fled the scene.

Trishal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Firoz Hossain confirmed the murder and said an investigation is underway to identify and arrest those involved. Authorities added that the motive remains unclear and all possible angles are being examined.

In recent months, Bangladesh has witnessed several mob attacks targeting minorities, reportedly triggered after the death of anti-India radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. On December 18, garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and later set on fire over allegations of blasphemy.

Days later, Amrit Mondal, described by police as a habitual offender, was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari district on charges of extortion. The violence has continued; last year, Hindu trader Liton Chandra Das was killed in a mob assault in Kaliganj, while fuel station worker Ripon Saha was crushed by a vehicle he tried to stop from fleeing without payment.