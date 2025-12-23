 Bangladesh Education Advisor Meets Dipu Das's Family In Mymensingh; Assures Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh Education Advisor Meets Dipu Das's Family In Mymensingh; Assures Support

Bangladesh Education Advisor Meets Dipu Das's Family In Mymensingh; Assures Support

Abrar pledged continued support to the family and said the administration unequivocally condemned the killing, describing it as an atrocious and indefensible act with no place in Bangladeshi society. The Chief Adviser’s Office also confirmed that financial assistance and welfare support would be extended to Das’s family, with concerned departments maintaining regular contact with them.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image

Bangladesh’s Education Adviser, Professor C R Abrar, on Tuesday visited the family of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu worker who was lynched to death and whose body was burned by a radical Islamist mob over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh last week.

Abrar pledged continued support to the family and said the administration unequivocally condemned the killing, describing it as an atrocious and indefensible act with no place in Bangladeshi society.

“Accusations, speculation, or ideological disagreements can never justify brutality, and no one has the authority to bypass legal processes,” the Chief Adviser’s Office of the interim administration said in a statement.

The Chief Adviser’s Office also confirmed that financial assistance and welfare support would be extended to Das’s family, with concerned departments maintaining regular contact with them.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Polls 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Stands Firm On Nawab Malik’s Appointment As Mumbai Election In-Charge Despite BJP Objections
BMC Polls 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Stands Firm On Nawab Malik’s Appointment As Mumbai Election In-Charge Despite BJP Objections
Restore Temples Movement List Flags Mumbai’s Jama Masjid As Former Temple Site
Restore Temples Movement List Flags Mumbai’s Jama Masjid As Former Temple Site
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: BNCMC Says All Preparations Complete To Ensure Free, Fair And Peaceful Elections
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: BNCMC Says All Preparations Complete To Ensure Free, Fair And Peaceful Elections
Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar
Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar

According to news agency PTI, Das was assaulted and burned alive by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, on Thursday evening following allegations of blasphemy. His body was reportedly tied to a tree and set on fire.

Authorities said they have not yet been able to verify what Das allegedly said that provoked the attack.

On Sunday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus chaired a meeting at the Jamuna State Guest House to review the country’s overall security situation. Law enforcement officials informed Yunus that analysis of video footage had led to the preliminary identification of 31 suspects allegedly involved in the violence.

Yunus directed security forces to maintain law and order “at any cost” ahead of the upcoming national elections, scheduled for February 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered near Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday to protest the mob killing, an incident that has further strained relations between India and Bangladesh. Similar protests were held in cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Jammu and Kashmir, among other places.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Fazlur Rehman Calls Out Pakistan’s ‘Double Standards’ On Cross-Border Strikes

MP Fazlur Rehman Calls Out Pakistan’s ‘Double Standards’ On Cross-Border Strikes

Bangladesh Education Advisor Meets Dipu Das's Family In Mymensingh; Assures Support

Bangladesh Education Advisor Meets Dipu Das's Family In Mymensingh; Assures Support

Russian Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Escort Work In Dubai; Arrested

Russian Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Escort Work In Dubai; Arrested

'Missiles Not Far Away': Pakistan's Youth Leader Provokes India Over Bangladesh's Sovereignty -...

'Missiles Not Far Away': Pakistan's Youth Leader Provokes India Over Bangladesh's Sovereignty -...

Pakistan: At Least 5 Security Personnel Killed In Attack On Police Van In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak...

Pakistan: At Least 5 Security Personnel Killed In Attack On Police Van In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak...