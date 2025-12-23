Bangladesh Education Advisor Meets Dipu Das's Family In Mymensingh; Assures Support

Bangladesh’s Education Adviser, Professor C R Abrar, on Tuesday visited the family of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu worker who was lynched to death and whose body was burned by a radical Islamist mob over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh last week.

Abrar pledged continued support to the family and said the administration unequivocally condemned the killing, describing it as an atrocious and indefensible act with no place in Bangladeshi society.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Accusations, speculation, or ideological disagreements can never justify brutality, and no one has the authority to bypass legal processes,” the Chief Adviser’s Office of the interim administration said in a statement.

The Chief Adviser’s Office also confirmed that financial assistance and welfare support would be extended to Das’s family, with concerned departments maintaining regular contact with them.

According to news agency PTI, Das was assaulted and burned alive by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, on Thursday evening following allegations of blasphemy. His body was reportedly tied to a tree and set on fire.

Authorities said they have not yet been able to verify what Das allegedly said that provoked the attack.

On Sunday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus chaired a meeting at the Jamuna State Guest House to review the country’s overall security situation. Law enforcement officials informed Yunus that analysis of video footage had led to the preliminary identification of 31 suspects allegedly involved in the violence.

Yunus directed security forces to maintain law and order “at any cost” ahead of the upcoming national elections, scheduled for February 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered near Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday to protest the mob killing, an incident that has further strained relations between India and Bangladesh. Similar protests were held in cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Jammu and Kashmir, among other places.