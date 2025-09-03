 'India Kills Us With Tariffs': Donald Trump Reiterated Tariff Charge Against New Delhi, Says ‘Not going To Take Advantage’ Of US Anymore
The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, amongst the steepest globally, including 25 per cent on its Russian oil purchases. India has described the US-imposed tariffs as "unjustified and unreasonable".

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump has reinforced his criticism of India's tariffs on America, claiming that "India hammers us with tariffs". He stated that New Delhi has proposed "zero tariffs" to the US, as tensions mount between the two nations over trade and tariff policies.

"They impose tariffs on us. China hammers us with tariffs. India hammers us with tariffs. Brazil hammers us" with tariffs, Trump remarked during an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show on Tuesday.

Trump explained that he understands tariffs "better than anyone else on earth" and that India only began reducing tariffs after the US started levying taxes on New Delhi. Describing India as the "nation with the highest tariffs", he said, "And do you know what, they've offered me zero tariffs in India now. No tariffs whatsoever."

The US President went on to defend the importance of tariffs. "Without tariffs, they would never have made that proposal. They simply wouldn't have done it. So tariffs are essential. We're going to be economically robust," he stated.

This isn't Trump's first such assertion, however. On Monday, he claimed the business relationship between the two countries had been "completely one-sided". He characterised it as a "one-sided catastrophe" and, while acknowledging India's offer to reduce tariffs, remarked "it's rather late in the day".

Trump has faced criticism domestically after a US appeals court declared the tariffs "unlawful".

Trump responded sharply, stating that the appeals court "wrongly determined that our tariffs should be lifted, but they know the United States of America will ultimately prevail," in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, amongst the steepest globally, including 25 per cent on its Russian oil purchases. India has described the US-imposed tariffs as "unjustified and unreasonable".

New Delhi stated that, like any major economy, it will take all requisite steps to protect its national interests and economic security.

