VIDEO: Transgenders Attack And Beat RPF Inspector At Deoria Railway Station In UP When Stopped From Extorting Money From Passengers; 2 Arrested

Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: Transgenders created a ruckus at Deoria Sadar railway station in Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night, August 31. They attacked and beat an RPF inspector on the platform of the railway station when the officials abducted them for extorting illegal money from train passengers. Reportedly, two attackers have been arrested by the police, and further details are awaited. A video of the incident was recorded by onlookers and is now going viral on the Internet. Nearby vendors at the station, along with brave passengers, barged into the violent attack and saved the RPF inspector.

All You Need To Know:

On late Sunday night, RPF Inspector Aas Mohammad was checking the Avadh Assam Express train at Deoria railway station along with his colleagues. Some passengers complained to the inspector about illegal extortion by transgenders individuals. Passengers also said that if money is not given, the eunuchs misbehave. On the complaint of the passengers, the inspector instructed the transgenders individuals roaming around the station not to extort money from the passengers and also warned that if further complaints are received, action will be taken.

After such a strict warning, the eunuch people present at the scene lost their temper. Within a few moments, a group of eunuchs gathered at the railway station and started creating a ruckus on platform number 1. The transgenders started misbehaving with the passengers waiting for the train.

WATCH VIDEO:

On receiving information about the ruckus caused by the transgenders, RPF Inspector Aas Mohammad arrived at the spot in plain clothes along with some policemen. The enraged eunuch individuals snatched the baton of the RPF Inspector and attacked him. The eunuchs chased the inspector. They outnumbered the officials, hence the police had to retreat.

Vandalized RPF Office

Eranged eunuchs even entered the RPF office and vandalized it. Seeing the terror of the eunuchs, some brave passengers and vendors present at the scene stood with the police. On being challenged by the passengers and vendors, the attackers retreated, and the inspector's life was saved.

Further Police Action:

Panic erupted for a long time due to the ruckus created by the eunuchs at Deoria railway station. After getting the information about the ruckus, GRP also reached the scene. But before that, the eunuchs had fled. Two of the attackers have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered against them under relevant sections.