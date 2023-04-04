New Twitter Logo: Netizens trend social media with 'dog' videos & classic memes | Twitter

Elon Musk updated Twitter's logo and the traditional bird has flown away from there making way for a 'doge meme' to take its place. The update was earlier promised during the initial days of Musk taking over Twitter, and his word to the internet went live this April.

The idea of keeping the Doge mem as the Twitter logo came from March 2022 during a conversation between him and another account. Proving that he kept his word, Musk wrote, "As promised," and shared the talk on the microblogging platform.

Soon after people had their eyes on the new Twitter logo, they not only wondered about what had happened but also started reacting to it. Netizens gave feedback about the new logo, suggested more updates and avatars to it, and what also surfaced online as a consequence of the happening was several dog videos and memes going up there.

The Doge meme attracted fame to the doggo community who hit the Twitter trends on the day. From dog vs monkey memes to adorable dog videos, and more, take a look at how netizens reacted to the quirky logo update.

Check reactions

As Doge was created to mock bitcoin, would the blue bird replace it there?

I do love doge but certainly didn't see it replacing the iconic Twitter birdie. I just hope @elonmusk is pulling a prank.#TwitterLogo #DOGE pic.twitter.com/RpS4GJojVG — Manas Joshi (@ManasJoshi) April 4, 2023

The Jalwa meme template

#TwitterLogo

Elon Musk replaces Twitter's blue bird logo with Doge meme: pic.twitter.com/2xoDZUUg6A — Amit Srivastav💫 (@khansmeme) April 4, 2023

Any more updates coming in? Netizens express their suggestions

Twitter "Blue" just got Yellow, huh?

When you subscribed to Twitter "Blue" but the logo looks like "Doge" yellow#TwitterLogo pic.twitter.com/1UOLVyaAJr — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) April 4, 2023

And the verification tick could be like...

Every dog has its day; time for some dance and celebration

Dogs after new Doge Twitter Logo : pic.twitter.com/6PjaFadVpS — जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) April 4, 2023

Dogs vs Monkeys