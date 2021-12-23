e-Paper Get App

Blast reported on the third floor of Ludhiana court building
Viral

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:46 PM IST

'Ridiculous': Netizens upset over NZ dropping history-maker Ajaz Patel from home Test series squad against Bangladesh

Patel had created history in the Mumbai Test against India earlier this month when he picked up all ten wickets in the first innings.
FPJ Web Desk
Ajaz Patel |

New Zealand have left out Ajaz Patel from the 13-member squad for the two Tests against Bangladesh starting early next year, New Zealand Cricket announced on Wednesday.

Patel had created history in the Mumbai Test against India earlier this month when he picked up all ten wickets in the first innings. However, conditions at the Bay Oval and Hagley Oval are likely to be seam friendly, ruling Patel out of the squad.

Patel had joined Jim Laker of England and Anil Kumble of India as only the third bowler to take a perfect 10 in an innings in the second Test of the away series against India at Mumbai a couple of weeks back.

Despite that historic achievement in a losing cause, Patel had faced the prospect of being dumped for the home series against Bangladesh.

The decision came as an absolute shocker as netizens took to twitter to express their disappointment over Patel's exclusion despite having created history with the ball recently.

Here's what they are saying:

However, some fans defended the selectors citing conditions at the Bay Oval and Hagley Oval, which are likely to be seam friendly, justifying the exclusion of Patel from the squad. Not just that some fans even saw this as an opportunity to take a jibe at the India media and fans on their reactions over similar incidents happening with the Men in Blue.

New Zealand take on Bangladesh in the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui on January 1, 2022. The second Test will be played at Christchurch from January 9.

New Zealand’s home summer season also involves a two-Test series against South Africa.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:46 PM IST
