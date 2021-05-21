Report claims Patanjali and PM Modi behind Colgate's dipping revenue; generates meme-fest on Twitter

Twitter is a dynamic space. Trends change within minutes, and sometimes seconds. Twitterati can always find a topic to discuss at length. Today, we are discussing Colgate and Patanjali.

The two toothpaste rivals- Colgate and Patanjali have a considerable fan base in India. While Colgate is almost synonymous with the word "toothpaste" in India, Patanjali holds the charm of Ayurveda and natural herbs.

Today, the media firm Business Standard released a report titled, "Toothpaste firm's numbers show India Inc profits won't survive costs, Covid," authored by Columnist Andy Mukherjee.

The report says, "Colgate hasn’t once managed double-digit growth in the last six years under Modi."

As per the Business Standard report, "For the full year, the U.S. multinational’s India unit recorded a little over 7% jump in net sales, but since that came atop a 1.2% increase in the previous 12 months, the two-year average works out to less than 5%. This is a company that only once expanded annual revenue by less than 13% in the nine years before 2015."

Explaining the reasons behind Colgate's decreasing revenue, Mukherjee says, "But then came the challenge to its dominance from a yoga guru and his homegrown ayurveda company, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bizarre ban on 86% of cash in 2016, a banking crisis, a brutal economic slowdown, and finally two waves of Covid-19."

Business Standard also put out a tweet alerting people about the report. The tweet reads, "Colgate hasn’t once managed double-digit growth in the last six years under Modi, writes @andymukherjee70."