'Is this a dream or an end of a nightmare?': World welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire; Palestinians celebrate

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire came into effect on Friday between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, ending 11-day bloodshed in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire came into force at 2 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Egypt's official MENA news agency, Cairo will send two security delegations to Israel and Palestine to ensure the implementation of the truce.

The heaviest fighting between Israel and the Gaza militants since 2014 has so far killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, and 12 Israelis.

After mediation by Egypt, Israel's Cabinet approved the unilateral ceasefire late on Thursday, with a Hamas representative confirming the Islamist organisation's agreement shortly afterwards.

Taher al-Nuno said the Palestinian "armed resistance" would honour the ceasefire as long as it is upheld by the Israel side.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's political leadership has stressed that the reality on the ground will determine whether fighting continues.

If the Palestinians continue with rocket attacks, the ceasefire will be lifted immediately, he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire and called on all sides to observe it.