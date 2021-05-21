World leaders cheer Israel-Palestine ceasefire; Biden dubs it 'genuine opportunity to make progress'

Eleven days of deadly clashes that have killed more than 200 and left thousands more injured has now been put to a halt. Israel and Palestine on Friday appeared to come to a temporary understanding, announcing a ceasefire. While the root causes of the conflict continue to be unresolved, the two sides have accepted the Egyptian initiative for a "mutual ceasefire without pre-conditions".

The ceasefire was welcomed by the UN, with Secretary-General António Guterres calling for negotiations and the realisation of a two-state solution. "I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel, after days of deadly hostilities. All sides must observe this ceasefire. Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict," he tweeted.

The news has been hailed by several leaders from around the world, with US President Joe Biden assuring that his administration would continue to work for the welfare of both nations. "I believe that Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy," he tweeted, making note in a follow up post about the significant loss of life and property over the last few days.