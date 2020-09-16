Remember that iconic parking video from Kerala? The driver gets an award!

Biju told The News Minute, This is my friend's car and he had some paint work to be done on it. So on Sunday I had taken the car to a place for the workshop people to come and fix it. This was when my wife shot the video of me parallel parking near our house. I didn't know she had done that. Only when it went viral I came to know about it."

"I have been driving buses, especially on the Ernakulam - Kannur route for many years. And those vehicles are 12 and a half metres long. So the Innova's length has never been much of a problem for me. Be it any car, you have a mental picture of the size of the vehicle. It's all about that understanding and confidence," he added.