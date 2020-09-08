Two held for running pay & park scam near JJ School

The Azad Maidan police have arrested two persons for allegedly taking parking charges posing as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. The accused are identified as Hanif Marchant, 44 and Mateen Khan, 34. Interestingly, during the lockdown, the civic body had waived off parking charges in most of its parking lots in south Mumbai.

Civic official received a tip-off that a few people posing as BMC official are collecting parking charges at a parking lot opposite of JJ School of Arts. The said parking lot had been give to a woman help group on a two years lease. However, the BMC had made parking free at the area since the pandemic induced lockdown was enforced in March.

Following the information, the BMC officers went to check and found two persons taking parking charges. The official then parked their own car and the accused asked them to pay Rs 100 per hour as parking charges.

The officials then parked their car and informed the police. The police nabbed the two red handed while taking the parking charges from BMC officials. Both were arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of personating a public servant (170) and cheating (420).