Remember Baba ka Dhaba? Twitter erupts into memes as 80-year-old Kanta Prasad opens new restaurant in Delhi

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as businesses kept their doors shut and people did their best to remain safely at home, many small business owners had struggled to stay afloat. One story in particular had left the internet it tears after the corresponding video went viral. Donations had poured in to help 80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife after they revealed how their food stall (called Baba ka Dhaba) had been struggling amid the pandemic. People had also shown up in droves to eat there.

But fame is a fickle friend, and after a few weeks, the massive popularity of the small eatery began to ebb. Controversy had also erupted after Prasad accused Gaurav Wasan - the YouTuber who had shot the original video on his story - of withholding funds donated to him. While Wasan had defended himself, many online had been left with a bitter taste in their mouths as the feel-good story soured.

Now, the elderly couple are once again in the news as they set up a new restaurant.