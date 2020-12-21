'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad starts a new restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; see pics

Owner of Baba ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad, has started a new restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The 80-year-old, who ran a three-decade-old road side eatery, has requested people to visit his new restaurant in the area.
On Monday, Prasad inaugurated his restaurant and addressed the media.
He told ANI, "We're very happy. God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines here."
Check out the pictures here:
This comes a month after Kanta Prasad filed a complaint regarding cheating and fraud against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who'd shot the viral video.
Baba Ka Dhaba, a small roadside eatery in New Delhi, hit the viral note in October.
The destiny of the elderly couple, Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi, who were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic-induced lockdown, changed overnight when a huge crowd thronged outside their make-shift food joint to enjoy home-cooked food after a heartbreaking video went viral on social media.
After this, the National Restaurant Association of India's (NRAI) had pledged to upgrade their infrastructure and equipment.
In order to help the elderly couple, NRAI had said that it "pledges to upgrade their infrastructure and equipment-making them COVID-compliant so that they are able to continue with their legacy of serving others with a big smile."
"We salute their undying spirit. Let's all share this and spread the word," NRAI had added.
