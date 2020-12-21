'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad starts a new restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; see pics

Owner of Baba ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad, has started a new restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The 80-year-old, who ran a three-decade-old road side eatery, has requested people to visit his new restaurant in the area.

On Monday, Prasad inaugurated his restaurant and addressed the media.

He told ANI, "We're very happy. God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines here."

Check out the pictures here: