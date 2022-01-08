'Reenergised, reborn...' : Prateik Babbar recovers from COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor Prateik Babbar, on Saturday, revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus on the very first day of 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Prateik penned a note informing everyone about his battle with COVID-19. "so here's a fun fact (not) !! .. precisely one week ago.. on the very first day of this very new year.. i contracted the infamous coronavirus.. talk about a positive start to the year.. ive been isolated in my room ever since.. i back tracked with all the people that came in close contact with me & had them tested.. fortunately i passed it on to only one person.. who's been recovering.. slowly but surely," he wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

"The first 3 days of high fever felt like absolute death.. but then it just felt like recovering from a never ending bad flu.. slowly.. but surely.. & now i feel almost a 100%.. almost.. the plan is to get back to life on the coming new monday.. reenergised.. reborn.. reset.. & ready to make #2022 my year.. iv been dodging the virus for 2 whole years but it finally got me.. which only proves im not an alien," he added.

Prateik also urged everyone to take proper safety precautions. "My advice to everyone is to double mask up and follow all the coronavirus protocols thoroughly.. this virus drained the life outta me.. so y'all dam straight take it seriously.. another one bites the dust.. but the dust has gotta settle.. & so it is.. slowly but surely," he emphasised.

On the work front, Prateik was recently seen in the web show 'Hiccups & Hookups'. It was not at all easy for him to fight against COVID-19 as he had a high fever and it felt like "absolute death".

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:24 PM IST