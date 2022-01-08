'Happy Birthday Rocky bhai': Twitter floods with wishes for KGF star Yash

Yash became a fan favorite after delivering a brilliant performance in KGF which did exceptionally at the box office.

Born in Hassan district, Karnataka, Yash is a superstar of Kannada cinema with several hits under his belt. But he gained global acclaim after KGF delivered incredible box office numbers.

As the megastar turns 36 today, his fans are celebrating his birthday on Twitter with sweet messages and blessing as #HBDRockingStarYash is trending at number one in India.

Take a look:

Wishing the Rocking Star @TheNameisYash Brother a Very Happy Birthday 🎉 on Behalf of all @Suriya_offl anna Fans ! Looking forward for #KGFChapter2 #HBDRockingStarYASH #EtharkkumThunindhavan pic.twitter.com/j9k7mk1BcG — Suriya Fans Rage™ (@SuriyaFansRages) January 8, 2022

ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ಗೆಳೆಯ @TheNameIsYash



Happiest Birthday Rock ❤🤗

May u have a wonderful year with ur success graff as rock solid as you 💪#HBDRockingStarYASH pic.twitter.com/K4A7dDTgab — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) January 8, 2022

Wishing the multi-talented, humble, rocking star of sandalwood @TheNameIsYash a very happy birthday. Have a fantastic year ahead.🎂💐



Also, best wishes for #KGFChapter2 & upcoming projects to become blockbuster.#HBDRockingStarYASH #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/nQ99kIix6o — Trend PSPK (@mr_mnk_06) January 8, 2022

Wishing the ROCKing Star @TheNameIsYash a Very Happy Birthday From All Man Of Masses @AlwaysRamCharan Fans ❤️



Waiting to See Much More Greater Content from you ahead. Best Wishes to #KGFChapter2 !!#HBDRockingStarYASH pic.twitter.com/n5jiXKyajq — Trends RamCharan™ (@TrendsRamCharan) January 8, 2022

Yash is ready to set the theaters ablaze with KGF 2 which will release in October this year. The makers earlier announced that the teaser of KGF 2 would be dropped on the lead actor's birthday.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:25 AM IST