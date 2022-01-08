e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

'Happy Birthday Rocky bhai': Twitter floods with wishes for KGF star Yash

Born in Hassan district, Karnataka, Yash is a superstar of Kannada cinema with several hits under his belt.
FPJ Web Desk
Yash |

Yash became a fan favorite after delivering a brilliant performance in KGF which did exceptionally at the box office.

Born in Hassan district, Karnataka, Yash is a superstar of Kannada cinema with several hits under his belt. But he gained global acclaim after KGF delivered incredible box office numbers.

As the megastar turns 36 today, his fans are celebrating his birthday on Twitter with sweet messages and blessing as #HBDRockingStarYash is trending at number one in India.

Take a look:

Yash is ready to set the theaters ablaze with KGF 2 which will release in October this year. The makers earlier announced that the teaser of KGF 2 would be dropped on the lead actor's birthday.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
