 Real Or Fake? Bangalore Eatery's Ad Showing Waiter Serving Coffee From Billboard Goes Viral
Real Or Fake? Bangalore Eatery's Ad Showing Waiter Serving Coffee From Billboard Goes Viral

The viral ad comes from Bangalore and features a restaurant chain named 'Bangalore Thindies.' It is believed that the billboard ad of the eatery is generated through technology, a CGI-based creative.

Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Did you come across a roadside billboard showing a waiter serving you some coffee? The viral ad comes from Bangalore and features a restaurant chain named 'Bangalore Thindies.'

It appears as if a waiter is standing metres above the ground and offers commuters some hot beverage as they pass by the route. However, many people are left wondering if the ad is real and installed on the roads of the city. It is believed that the billboard ad of the eatery is generated through technology, a CGI-based creative.

Here's the viral ad; watch video

What's the ad all about?

The billboard ad was shared as a reel on Instagram by Bangalore Thindies. It was learned to be a creative attempt to announce about something exciting the brand had come up with. The eatery shared about opening their outlets at three new locations and captioned the post by saying, "3 new locations in one day! There can never be enough of places to have some good Podi Masala & filter coffee."

The reel showed a restaurant staffer popping out of the billboard and pouring out coffee for people travelling on the road below.

VIDEO: McDonald's India's 2019 Ad About Voting Goes Viral Again Amidst Lok Sabha Polls 2024
The ad was posted online on September 13, only to go viral in the last few days. It has already received more than 45,000 views on Instagram and multiple shares across social media platforms.

To those who aren't aware of this brand, let us tell you that the restaurant behind the viral outdoor advertisement serves South Indian dishes to foodies in the city. It has its outlets in Indiranagar, Manyata Tech Park, Seshadripuram, Kumara Park, and a few more.

